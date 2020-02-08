Jehovah's Witnesses reportedly under investigation by Pennsylvania attorney general

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office reportedly is investigating whether the Jehovah's Witnesses repeatedly failed to report child sexual abuse allegations to authorities in what is believed to be the first wide-scale examination by a U.S. law enforcement agency.

The attorney general's office told USA TODAY it "cannot confirm or deny the existence of investigations."

But Mark O'Donnell, a former Jehovah's Witness who left the religion when he was 46, said the Pennsylvania attorney general's office interviewed him last summer at his home in Baltimore. Then he was subpoenaed to testify before a statewide investigating grand jury in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

O'Donnell provided USA TODAY a copy of his subpoena.

A copy of the subpoena Mark O'Donnell said he received from the statewide investigating grand jury. More

O'Donnell said he first testified before the grand jury for more than two hours on Aug. 22 about his experiences as a Jehovah’s Witness and the structure of the governing body and congregation.

A former Jehovah's Witness elder testified next, O'Donnell said. O'Donnell said he testified again in December. He also outlined the chain of events in a new post he wrote Saturday for JW Survey, a website critical of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

O'Donnell said he doesn't want to destroy anyone's faith; He wants transparency.

"Witnesses believe that they’re obeying God, that they’re putting God’s law ahead of man's law," he said. "And the reality is that they’re harming people."

The Jehovah's Witnesses U.S. Branch in WallKill, New York, provided a statement to USA TODAY, saying the organization "care(s) deeply about children" and always tries to follow the law.

"Any suggestion that Jehovah’s Witnesses foster or enable abuse is false," the statement continued. "We welcome an opportunity to explain our beliefs and practices to government officials and look forward to any recommendations they may have as we continue to focus on educating and equipping parents to protect their children from the horrible crime of abuse."

Lawsuits filed across the country since the 1990s have accused the Jehovah's Witnesses and their legal corporations — including the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania and the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York Inc. — of failing to report child abuse.

In 2018, a Montana jury awarded $35 million to Alexis Nunez, who said she was sexually abused for years by a member of the Thompson Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Two others told elders in 2004 that they had been abused by the same man, according to court records, but the elders never reported it to authorities.

The elders expelled the abuser from the congregation but then reinstated him, court records state. The man continued to abuse Nunez until 2007, according to the lawsuit.

The defense argued in court records that the elders were exempt from Montana's mandatory child abuse reporting law because of an exception that allows clergy members to keep certain communications confidential.

The Jehovah's Witnesses appealed the case. Last month, the Montana Supreme Court ruled in the organization's favor, finding that the lower court erred when it said Jehovah's Witnesses had a duty to report. In its opinion, the court said the Jehovah's Witnesses were exempt.