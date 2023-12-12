Jeimer Candelario officially introduced as Cincinnati Red. Here's what he had to say.

TechCrunch

Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.