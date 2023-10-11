Jelly Roll offered to pay his bond, but man who climbed Blossom amphitheater got away

The unknown man who climbed the Blossom Music Center amphitheater roof eluded police, fading into the crowd at the Sept. 30 Jelly Roll concert in Cuyahoga Falls, said Bill Holland, an inspector for the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

"It was a busy night, and I think it was sold out," Holland said. "By the time we got the call and arrived he had disappeared into the crowd."

This comes over one week after Jelly Roll, a 38-year-old singer and songwriter from Nashville, offered to pay his bail.

A TikTok posted by bridgettehall_ on Oct. 1 shows the man running up the roof while the crowd cheered him on. Upon reaching the peak, he threw his arms in the air.

In the video, bridgettehall_ wrote asking if the man was arrested. Soon after, Jelly Roll replied.

"If he did - I want to bond him out lol," he wrote.

Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, also commented asking if he was okay. bridgettehall_ said he made it down safely.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jelly Roll offered to pay bond but Blossom concert climber got away