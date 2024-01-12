'Jellyfish', 'Chandelier' latest reported UFOs caught on video to stoke public interest

An unidentified flying object seen in a video flying over a U.S. operations base in Iraq has been officially named "the jellyfish" UAP, according to UFO enthusiast Jeremy Corbell.

The UFO enthusiast shared the "RAW footage" of the October 2018 sighting on his YouTube channel on Tuesday. The video appears to show the jellyfish-like object flying over a military base at a consistent speed and moving in one direction. Corbell said the vehicle was filmed over the Persian Gulf at night on an undisclosed day and time.

Corbell, who has reported on UFOs for years, said the object moved through a sensitive military installation and over a body of water, where it eventually submerged. After around 17 minutes, Corbell said the UAP reemerged from the water and flew suddenly at a speed far more rapid than what technology could capture on camera.

"This UAP of unknown origin displayed transmedium capability," Corbell posted on X (formerly Twitter). "The origin, intent and capability of the Anomalous Aerial Vehicle remains unknown."

Today we release the RAW footage of a military filmed UAP incursion within a United States joint operations base. This UAP of unknown origin displayed transmedium capability - and has been officially designated by the United States intelligence agencies as a UAP (Unidentified… pic.twitter.com/gomB8N2eI2 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) January 9, 2024

The UAP displayed a positive lift, the force holds an aircraft in the air, without the typical aerodynamic means for lift and thrust, according to Corbell. The signatures normally associated with the propulsion maneuvers were absent.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and Corbell for comment.

Lake Tahoe avalanche: Forecast warned of avalanche risk ahead of deadly avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort

Jeremy Corbell reports 'Chandelier' UAP sighting

Corbell also shared a still from a video Thursday showing a filmed object called "The 'Chandelier' UAP."

He said the image of the vehicle was taken over the Persian Gulf at an undisclosed day and time using thermographic technology.

"This vehicle of unknown origin, had no conventional flight control surfaces," Corbell said.

Today we release the image of a military filmed UAP (a still from a video) that was filmed over the Persian Gulf. This vehicle of unknown origin, had no conventional flight control surfaces - and has been officially designated by the United States as a UAP (Unidentified Anomalous… pic.twitter.com/G0ON0Wfip8 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) January 11, 2024

Corbell said more information on the UAP sightings can be found in his three part "UFO REVOLUTION" docuseries, available to watch for free on Tubi.

What are UAPs?

"Unidentified anomalous phenomena" is a term used by NASA to describe "observations of the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or as known natural phenomena." Until December 2022, it was known as “unidentified aerial phenomena” rather than anomalous.

NASA began a study in October 2022 to further analyze UAP data, with promises of a mid-2023 report on its findings. The study is searching for the nature and origins of UAP, scientific analysis techniques, examining the risk to the National Air Space and ways to enhance air traffic management data acquisition systems.

Civilian pilots could soon report UAP sightings to government

Anyone can access declassified information about UFOs on the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office website, the public can not yet report their own sightings to the FAA.

However, a new House bill, introduced Thursday by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California) and Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin), would create reporting mechanism for commercial airline pilots to report any sightings. The bipartisan legislation would allow FAA air traffic controllers, flight attendants, maintenance workers, dispatchers, and airlines themselves to make these reports.

Garcia called UAP transparency "incredibly important for our national security" in a statement, which he said was the basis for the proposed measures.

"This bill is another step forward for disclosure and to provide a safe process for UAP reporting by civilian and commercial personnel," Garcia said.

Contributing: Eric Lagatta and Clare Mulroy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Jellyfish' UFO video in Iraq is latest UAP stoking internet interest