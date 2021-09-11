Is JEMTEC Inc.'s (CVE:JTC) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

JEMTEC's (CVE:JTC) stock up by 7.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study JEMTEC's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JEMTEC is:

31% = CA$509k ÷ CA$1.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.31.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

JEMTEC's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that JEMTEC has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, JEMTEC's considerable five year net income growth of 51% was to be expected.

We then compared JEMTEC's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if JEMTEC is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is JEMTEC Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with JEMTEC's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for JEMTEC by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

