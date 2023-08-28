Jen Psaki Busts 'Entirely Misleading' Republican Talking Point

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday debunked a claim that’s being put forward by multiple 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

GOP hopefuls including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have falsely suggested Democrats support abortion right until the moment of birth.

It’s not “just some throwaway line for applause on the debate stage. This is a talking point Republican presidential candidates use repeatedly on the trail,” said Psaki, a former Biden White House press secretary.

But it’s “entirely misleading,” she pointed out. “Abortions past the point of fetal viability” are “incredibly rare” and “involve agonizing, emotional, and ethical decisions,” she added.

Psaki cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that showed 90% of abortions take place in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

“No one is running on the platform of aborting viable babies. No one is selling late-term abortions as Ron DeSantis claims. No one,” she added. “Not Joe Biden. Not Kamala Harris. Not Hillary Clinton. Not Nancy Pelosi, or any other politician demonized by the right-wing, roots for more late-term abortions. None of them do.”

Watch the video here:

.@jrpsaki responds to Republicans’ misleading claims about late-term abortions: pic.twitter.com/cAXwvxCv91 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) August 27, 2023

