Jen Psaki: Forget About 'No-Name' George Santos And Focus On This Republican Instead

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday urged people to switch their focus from “no-name” former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Psaki acknowledged the interest in Santos given the many scandals that ultimately resulted in the serial fabulist being expelled from Congress on Friday, such as his spending of campaign funds on Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions.

But she then said: “I think we need to spend less time talking about the no-name, now ex-congressman from New York who never had any real power to begin with and certainly doesn’t now and more time talking about the man who is currently second in line for the presidency.”

Johnson, Psaki noted, penned the foreword for the conspiracy theory-endorsing 2022 book “The Revivalist Manifesto.”

“Mike Johnson’s views are dangerous. It doesn’t get much clearer than that,” Psaki warned. “So even though all of the details surrounding George Santos are kinda funny, very salacious and a little bit weird, we all need to stop paying attention to George Santos and start paying attention to Mike Johnson.”

“Trust me, it’s going to matter a whole lot more going forward,” she added.

Watch the video here:

