Jen Psaki Says This 1 Donald Trump 'Talent' Could Majorly Backfire

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki has explained how the reality TV strategy currently being deployed by Donald Trump could go awry.

In an opinion piece published Wednesday, the former Biden White House press secretary said Trump knew “exactly what he was doing” when he visited the Versailles restaurant and bakery in Miami following his arrest and arraignment Tuesday for alleged mishandling of classified documents.

With no footage broadcast from inside the courthouse, Trump’s stop at the eatery became the main imagery of the day and a “clear play to control the narrative,” said Psaki. Trump, the former host of “The Apprentice,” is “putting his old reality TV production skills to effective use,” she noted.

But it could backfire, Psaki suggested, because a “PR strategy is not a legal strategy” and “quantity of public engagement doesn’t equal quality,” highlighting how Joe Biden’s lower profile, compared to Trump’s bombast, during the 2020 election didn’t damage Biden’s chances.

Trump is “very good at sucking up all the oxygen, but outside of Hollywood, that talent could end up a curse,” Psaki predicted.

Read the full piece here.

