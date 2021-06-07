Jen Psaki says she wants to stop reporters from turning the White House briefing room into 'a forum for propaganda'

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, in April. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Jen Psaki said she didn't want the White House briefing room to become "a forum for propaganda."

The briefing room is set to return to full capacity on Monday.

Psaki has been the subject of news stories about her shutting down some reporters.

The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told CNN on Sunday that she was determined to stop reporters from turning the briefing room into "a forum for propaganda" as full in-person press conferences return on Monday after a 15-month hiatus.

Psaki has been the subject of news stories about her responses to some reporters asking questions during the briefings. Outlets have variously reported that she's shut down, mowed down, or busted different reporters.

Psaki told CNN that she wasn't responsible for the framing of those headlines. "I'm not putting out those assessments," she said.

She added: "I also have a responsibility not to allow the briefing room to become a forum for propaganda or a forum for pushing forward falsehoods or inaccurate information."

In May, when the Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson asked Psaki about a "growing perception" that President Joe Biden was "really just the third term of President Obama," Psaki responded curtly.

"Who's saying that?" Psaki asked, eventually interrupting Robinson to change the topic.

She mocked another Newsmax reporter in April for alluding to a "secret memo" that he claimed was being shared on Capitol Hill about Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

"Sounds mysterious: the memo, the secret memo," Psaki said.

And in February, when the Fox News reporter Rachel Sutherland asked about Biden's sweeping anti-discrimination executive order and whether the administration had a message about trans girls competing in sports, Psaki said, "I'm not sure what your question is."

