Jen Psaki says she'll miss Fox News' Peter Doocy after she leaves the White House: 'We have a very good, professional relationship'

Peter Doocy, a Fox News White House correspondent, and Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

Jen Psaki said she would miss Fox News' Peter Doocy once she left the White House.

Psaki said the two, who often sparred with each other, had a "very good, professional relationship."

Friday is Psaki's last day as Biden's White House press secretary.

On Thursday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said she'd miss Fox News' White House correspondent Peter Doocy once she stepped down from the podium this week.

"Are you going to miss Peter Doocy?" Linda Feldman, Christian Science Monitor's Washington bureau chief, asked Psaki during an event hosted by the news organization.

"I will," Psaki said. "I will tell you, and people know this who are covering the White House every day, I think we have a very good, professional relationship."

"I understand that he's coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report in the outlet he works for, and I respect that," she continued. "We have healthy debates and discussions. Doesn't mean I agree with his line of questioning on most days."

"I've called on him every day he's been there," Psaki said. She added that "sending the message to the country that we're not focused here on a fight with Fox," but focused on working for the American people, was very important.

Over the past 15 months, Psaki and Doocy's back-and-forths in the White House briefing room have often become viral moments. The two have had tense exchanges over various issues, including immigration, crime, the pandemic, and the economy.

Despite being visibly frustrated with each other at times, both Psaki and Doocy have maintained a spirit of collegiality. After Psaki announced in a press briefing last week that she was leaving her job on May 13, Doocy took a moment to extend his appreciation toward her.

"Sorry to see you go," Doocy told Psaki, who responded, "Are you?"

The room filled with laughter.

"Yes," Doocy said. "And you've always been a good sport. So, on behalf of everybody, thank you for everything."

"Thank you. As have you," Psaki replied.

In another memorable moment, Psaki publicly congratulated Doocy on getting married in April 2021, which he thanked her for, then proceeded to question her about the US's southern border.

Doocy, the son of "Fox & Friends" cohost Steve Doocy, later complimented Psaki on her professionalism.

"When I got back from my wedding, she made a point to tell everybody in the briefing room that I just got married," he told The New York Times. "That's a transcript I can print out and show to my kids one day."

"It never feels like I'm getting smacked down or vice versa," Doocy said of Psaki in the same interview. "I understand why it looks like that, some of the ways that stuff gets clipped, but it doesn't feel like that in the room."

Psaki is set to hold her final press briefing on Friday. She hasn't announced what her next role will be, though reports say she's landed a gig at MSNBC. Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden's deputy press secretary, is expected to replace her.

