Jen Psaki Shows How Nikki Haley Could Be The Key To Biden Beating Trump

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday examined how Nikki Haley’s attacks on her GOP presidential primary rival Donald Trump could ultimately end up benefiting President Joe Biden in a potential replay of the 2020 election.

Attacks in presidential primaries have a habit of reemerging in the general election, Psaki pointed out.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Richard Nixon each attacked their general election opponents over issues that were initially flagged by their opponents’ primary rivals, she noted.

Haley has recently taken to painting Republican 2024 front-runner Trump as being “old and confused,” Psaki said.

And the Biden campaign is running with it, she noted, even already trashing Trump with an ad using the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations’ own comments.

“The Biden team is clearly ready to run against Trump, we see that, they’ve said that,” said Psaki. “But in the meantime they may not mind some of these assists from Nikki Haley.”

Watch the video here:

