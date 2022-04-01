Jen Psaki in talks to leave White House press secretary job for MSNBC, according to reports

WASHINGTON – White House press secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly in talks to join MSNBC when she steps down from her post serving as the most prominent face of the Biden administration, according to multiple media reports.

Axios first reported Friday that Psaki could leave her post in the Biden administration as early as May. The White House did not return a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Psaki, a 43-year-old veteran communications official, took the helm of President Joe Biden's all-female communications team as the administration took office. In the most visible role at the White House, Psaki quickly gained a cult following online for her pointed exchanges with reporters and sharp delivery.

She also has endured scrutiny over some of the administration's most controversial decisions and missteps, including the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and public confusion over COVID-19 messaging and strategy.

Late last year, Psaki said she regretted the way in which she responded to a question about free testing in which she quipped, “Should we just send one to every American?” The comment sparked backlash among medical experts and doctors, and the Biden administration is now distributing free tests via a government website.

She also garnered kudos from some for her response last year to a male reporter questioning the president's support for abortion despite his Catholic faith.

"I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing," she said. "The president believes that right should be respected."

Psaki was also sometimes forced to clarify public comments made by her boss during interviews or after speeches.

Biden raised eyebrows at a town hall in October when he said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an invasion by China — a move that undercuts decades of U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity." The move triggered a stern warning from Beijing and forced Psaki to clarify there was "no change" in U.S. policy.

Her reign over the White House briefing room marked a striking contrast from her Trump-era predecessors, who held irregular, often combative briefings and regularly sparred with reporters. Sean Spicer, former President Donald Trump's first press secretary, famously erupted when he falsely claimed the president's 2017 inauguration crowd was the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration" while one of his successors, Kayleigh McEnany, routinely violated her promise to never lie to the press.

Before joining the Biden administration, Psaki served as the White House communications director for President Barack Obama and State Department spokeswoman under Secretary of State John Kerry, after a stint as a traveling press secretary during Obama's 2008 campaign.

She was twice passed over for the role of press secretary, first in 2011 when Jay Carney was named, and again for Josh Earnest in 2014.

Psaki would not be the first administration official to join MSNBC.

Symone Sanders, who served as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, joined MSNBC earlier this year, with a new show she is hosting premiering in May.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jen Psaki in talks to leave Biden White House for MSNBC reportedly