Jen Psaki Warns Of Trump's Plan To 'Unravel The Rule Of Law' In Biden 2024 Defense

MSNBC host Jen Psaki sounded the alarm on former President Donald Trump’s possible return to office as she went to bat for Joe Biden following a dismal week for the president’s polling numbers.

Psaki, a former White House press secretary under Biden, weighed in on the potential 2024 matchup after recent New York Times/Siena College polls showed the president trailing Trump in five battleground states.

The host, who referred to people “freaking out” over the president’s performance in the polls, touched on the Democrats’ successes on Election Day this year before pointing to the “still very real” threat of a second Trump term.

“And the things he is saying right now are some of the most concerning things we have ever heard him say,” said Psaki, who flipped to a clip from Trump’s Univision interview where he argued in favor of prosecuting his political rivals.

The host then pointed to a listofreports on Trump including his suggestion on Univision to let the Israel-Hamas conflict “play out” and the former president’s Veterans Day “pledge” to root out “vermin” within America, rhetoric that Forbes and The Washington Post noted echoes Nazi propaganda.

“And yet, the hand-wringing and cocktail party speculation about an alternative to Joe Biden is continuing – will continue. Guess what? Joe Biden isn’t perfect. No candidate is, by the way. But we have to understand what the alternative is here,” Psaki said.

“If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it. And this time, he plans to line his administration with people who actually will help him do it. But sure, Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things.”

