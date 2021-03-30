Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives' star, arrested and accused of wire fraud

Jen Shah, a star of the Bravo reality television show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," was arrested and charged with conspiracy related to allegations of wire fraud and a telemarketing scheme, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

In a statement announcing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, the Justice Department alleged that Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, and her "first assistant," Stuart Smith, 43, of Lehi, Utah, "generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam."

"In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in the release. "Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh said that Shah and Smith "flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their 'success'" but that they "allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people."

In the statement, New York Commissioner Dermot Shea said the two "allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims but thanks to the hard work of the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, this illegal scheme was brought to an end."

Representatives for Shah declined to comment. Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sharrieff Shah, Jen's spouse, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bravo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, declined to comment.

