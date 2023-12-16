Jenison home cited for resident's death will remain open, for now

GEORGETOWN TWP. — An adult foster care home in Georgetown Township cited for neglecting a resident left outside to die will remain open, at least for now.

The Michigan Bureau of Community and Health Systems recommended shutting down American House Senior Living Jenison (Cherrywood) over the October death of 83-year-old Calvin Powers.

But a spokesperson for the agency says the home has appealed, and will have a chance to argue against the closing at a hearing.

Powers walked out of the locked facility unnoticed, and lay outside for more than seven hours in the cold and rain before his body was found.

A state report shows staff members admitted not checking on his room every two hours as required.

The state wrote the patient's “protection and safety was not attended to and likely led to his demise.”

Powers had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffered from delusions and hallucinations.

The death was the second in a little more than a year involving a resident who walked away from an American House facility. The other was in Kentwood.

A date for the state hearing has yet to be scheduled.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, has completed its investigation into Powers’ death, and the prosecutor’s office has not authorized criminal charges.

“Detectives have also consulted with the healthcare fraud division of the Attorney General’s Office and my understanding is they will not be pursuing this case further,” Capt. Jacob Sparks wrote in an email.

