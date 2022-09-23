OTTAWA COUNTY — An employee of Wayland Union Schools was arrested and charged for having and producing child pornography on his computer, according to Michigan State Police.

Michael John Batt, 35, of Jenison, was charged with eight counts on Thursday, Sept. 22: Two counts of producing child porn, four counts of aggravated distribution of child porn, one count of aggravated possession of child porn and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

An employee of Wayland Union Schools was arrested and charged for having and producing child pornography on his computer, according to Michigan State Police.

Wayland Union Schools confirmed that Batt was an employee with the district, but said his actions happened off school property and the district doesn't have information that shows Batt’s actions involved staff or students.

Batt's alleged child porn was discovered by an undercover investigation into his online activity. MSP then searched his home and found evidence that was confiscated by police.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Batt was immediately placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on school property during the district’s investigation, the statement said. It's unknown what his role was within the school district.

“While the issues do not involve the district, we have high expectations for the conduct of our employees and expect employees to engage in professional behaviors that reflect the mission and values of our community,” said District Superintendent Tim Reeves.

“When behaviors are not aligned with district expectations, we will take all appropriate action, which may include disciplinary action or termination.”

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit advises parents to have a conversation with their children about safe internet use.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Jenison man, school employee arrested for producing and distributing child porn