Jenkins appeals federal judge's denial of duty-issued firearms

Jul. 31—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that denied his request to get his department-issued guns back, court records show.

Two days earlier, U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner denied Jenkins' initial request, stating that Jenkins did not offer new arguments since she ordered him in April to surrender his firearms while facing federal charges.

Jenkins was federally indicted in April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns. During his arraignment in April, one condition of his release was that he surrender all firearms, a typical requirement for criminal defendants.

Jenkins filed a motion on July 24 asking that the court return his two duty-issued firearms, arguing that it is risky for him to work without them.

The decision is now before U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, according to court records. The government has 14 days to respond to Jenkins' appeal before Gallagher makes her decision.

Jenkins' appeal on Friday argued that there was "material change" in Jenkins' circumstances since his arraignment in April. It reiterated previous points Jenkins' attorneys made in court and legal filings about Jenkins' ability to have his department-issued guns.

One of Jenkins' attorneys, Margaret Teahan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Jenkins' co defendant, Robert Krop, also had to relinquish his firearms following his release. Krop, who co-owns the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, was charged with the same five counts as Jenkins, as well as an additional count of illegal possession of machine guns.

In Jenkins' appeal on Friday, his attorneys argued that unlike Jenkins, Krop received some unique tailoring of his conditions of release, in which his wife was allowed to keep all of her firearms in their home.

The appeal argued that if the judge could provide exceptions for Krop's situation, the judge an amend the conditions for Jenkins' circumstances.

Like in previous arguments, Jenkins' attorneys said that Jenkins is putting himself in danger by continuing to perform his sheriff duties without his firearm.

Jenkins often walks around and frequents businesses to interact with the public, the appeal said. Doing so without his gun puts him at "great personal risk," , the appeal said.

In a statement to the News-Post last week, Jenkins said through Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell that he has received threats of injury and death throughout his four years as sheriff, and even before that, but declined to give specifics.

It also puts members of the public who rely on law enforcement in the event of an emergency at risk, the appeal said.

"Obviously, emergencies come to the sheriff often without notice and with the need for an immediate response. The fact that the public knows [Jenkins] is not armed, increases the risk to everyone," the appeal said.

The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead to send to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The letters stated that the sheriff's office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986, but licensed dealers can legally obtain machine guns with an application and a letter from law enforcement that says the entity has an interest in seeing a demonstration.

The court is still waiting to hear arguments from federal prosecutors on why they believe Krop and Jenkins should be tried together based on specific case law. They have until Tuesday to file.

Both defendants will then have two weeks to file a rebuttal. Then, Gallagher will make her final decision.

