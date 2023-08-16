Jenkins asks court to provide grand jury material

Aug. 15—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins asked a federal judge on Monday to release the minutes and witness testimony of the grand jury that indicted him, positing that prosecutors might have intentionally misrepresented his role in an alleged firearms conspiracy.

Grand jury proceedings are generally secret. But in two filings Monday, Jenkins' attorneys said they had the right to review the materials because there was a "reasonable probability that the grand jurors may have been misadvised" about the law and the facts of the case.

The federal government's case against Jenkins is so shaky, the filings say, that it's "impossible for a defendant who is standing in his position to not believe that 'irregularities in the grand jury proceedings' are what led to the pending Indictment against him."

"Why the grand jury perceived there was a crime committed by Jenkins can only be [understood] with the disclosure of the requested grand jury materials," one of the filings says.

Jenkins also reiterated his assertion that the charges against him should be dropped, writing that any problems uncovered in the grand jury proceedings would only strengthen that argument.

The sheriff and his co-defendant, Robert Krop, were indicted in April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

Krop, who co-owns the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, was also charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

The federal government alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted five "law letters" for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead. The letters expressed the sheriff's office's desire to see demonstrations of various machine guns.

Those letters were sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which only allows the manufacture, sale or transfer of post-1986 machine guns under a narrow set of circumstances.

The law letters with Jenkins' signature allowed Krop to obtain the guns and rent them out to customers for a profit. However, no demonstrations of the weapons ever occurred, prosecutors allege.

{p dir="ltr"}On Monday, Jenkins filed a motion to release the grand jury minutes and also filed a rebuttal to the Department of Justice's opposition to his motion to dismiss.

In both filings, Jenkins' attorneys argued once again that the sheriff was duped by Krop, that he had nothing to gain from an alleged conspiracy, and that he could not be held criminally liable for his role in the events because he didn't understand the legal significance of the letters he signed.

A lawyer for Krop could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Jenkins "admits and owns that he was negligent" in signing the letters, the rebuttal says, and "he learned that he should have been more careful."

"But there is plenty of negligence and plenty of blame to go around," it says.

The attorneys drew a comparison between Jenkins and the ATF agents who approved Krop's applications for machine guns.

"Were the ATF officials that signed off on insufficient law letters careless, negligent, or actually part of some conspiracy to defraud the United States?" they wrote. "The defendant submits it is just as ridiculous and incomprehensible that Sheriff Jenkins was in such a conspiracy as it is to believe those allegations about ATF personnel."

A representative for the U.S. Attorney's Office could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Jenkins first signed a law letter in 2011 for another dealer, the attorneys wrote.

In that case, the dealer called Jenkins when he received the machine guns, and the two scheduled a demonstration, the filing says.

Krop, however, never notified Jenkins that he had received the guns, the attorneys wrote.

"[It] is unreasonable for the follow-up burden to be on Sheriff Jenkins," they said.

Jenkins' attorneys used this line of reasoning to contradict the government's argument that Jenkins signed the law letters without any intention of ever participating in a demonstration.

They also argue that the government has misstated and omitted important facts of the case in its previous filings.

In their motion for the release of grand jury materials, Jenkins' attorneys cite a Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure that says a court may disclose grand jury materials "at the request of a defendant who shows that a ground may exist to dismiss the indictment because of a matter that occurred before the grand jury."

The alleged misrepresentations by prosecutors have sparked "legitimate concerns about what information the government presented to the grand jury, and what directions the government gave to the grand jury regarding the application of the law," the motion says.

The federal government has until Aug. 28 to respond to Jenkins' motion regarding grand jury proceedings.

Both Krop and Jenkins have asked the court for separate trials. A judge has not issued a decision on that matter.

