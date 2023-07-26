Jenkins asks judge for guns back; considering ending leave of absence

Jul. 25—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is asking a federal judge to amend the conditions of his release to let him have two of his department-issued handguns as he "continues to work daily," according to a court filing on Monday.

Jenkins also said in an emailed statement to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday that he is expecting "to make a decision as to when to rescind [his] 'leave of absence' status," which has been in effect since mid-April. He did not provide a timetable for his decision.

The Department of Justice filed a response on Tuesday to Jenkins' motion, arguing that he should not get his firearms back.

All of Jenkins' service weapons and personal weapons were handed over to officials after he and his co-defendant, Robert Krop, were federally indicted in April on charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

Krop, a local machine gun business owner and co-owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, was charged with an additional count of illegal possession of machine guns. He also had to turn over his firearms, court records show.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jenkins and Krop were released after their pleas, but with conditions that included turning over any firearms they owned.

The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead to send to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The letters stated that the sheriff's office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986, but licensed dealers can legally obtain machine guns with an application and a letter from law enforcement that says the entity has an interest in seeing a demonstration.

Leave of absenceJenkins said in Monday's motion that he is continuing to "work daily, fulfilling his Constitutional Duty as the elected Sheriff of Frederick County."

On April 12, Jenkins said in a letter to the public that he would take a leave of absence starting April 14, and would be turning over "day-to-day operations" of the sheriff's office and "duties of the Sheriff" to Col. David Benjamin. He also delegated the authority to sign documents to Benjamin, the letter said.

In a separate letter sent to Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and several members of the Frederick County Council on April 13, Jenkins added that he would still be serving in an "administrative capacity" and attending "executive level meetings and events as necessary."

Jenkins has continued to fulfill his duties as outlined in the letter, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email Tuesday.

"These duties include but are not limited to intra-agency meetings, public meetings, public events, inter-governmental meetings with staff on topics regarding budget, personnel, special projects, and duties that should not be delegated," Wivell wrote.

Wivell provided the following statement from Jenkins:

"I am still the sworn Sheriff, I have not resigned and have no intention of stepping down. The leave of absence was self-imposed and solely my decision.

"The citizens of Frederick County that elected me, expect me to be at work and do the job they elected me to do. I'm receiving my pay so I will continue to function as Sheriff and moving forward I expect to make a decision as to when to rescind my 'leave of absence' status and return to full day-to-day functions as Sheriff.

Because of the many hundreds of comments of support, prayers, and encouragement I have received, I know that the citizens that elected me still want me serving in full-capacity as Sheriff, and those who did not support me want me out completely. I strongly suspect that no one has jumped the fence either way."

In Monday's motion, Jenkins said that by working without a firearm, he is "at great personal risk to himself." Over the nearly two decades as sheriff, Jenkins has received several threats of injury and death, the motion said.

When asked for examples of threats against the sheriff, Wivell wrote in an email Tuesday that Jenkins declined to comment on specific threats.

Jenkins is asking for his duty-issued firearms — a 9mm Sig Sauer Model P239 and a 9mm Sig Sauer Model P320X — to be returned to him.

"Amending the conditions of Sheriff [Jenkins'] release will not endanger the public, but will provide greater protection to the public, as it will ensure that the citizens of Frederick County have their chief law enforcement officer positioned to protect both his safety and theirs while this matter is pending," the motion said.

The motion requested a hearing for the matter.

Andrea Smith, one of Jenkins' attorneys, said she had no additional comment on Monday.

Conditions for defendantsAssistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Goo and P. Michael Cunningham argued in a motion filed Tuesday afternoon that a temporary surrender of firearms is a standard condition for a defendant released pending a trial.

In their experience, the response said, any other law enforcement officer would have to turn over their firearms under federal charges. They cited two examples in which the former commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department and Taneytown Police Department's chief had to turn over their firearms after they were federally charged.

The attorneys stated that they've seen "most, if not all" law enforcement officers "suspended from their official duties" after being federally charged.

"Presumably, Jenkins status as an elected Sheriff has precluded his suspension from law enforcement duties," the attorneys' response said.

The DOJ also pushed back at Jenkins' claim that he was under "great personal risk" without his firearms. While working in law enforcement is dangerous, the response said, risk increases for those who work day-to-day on the streets of their communities.

Jenkins did not provide any specific instances of either prior threats or how his service is at great personal risk in his motion, the DOJ said.

"Specifically, counsel have not given any indication that he has been unable to fulfill the duties he continues to assume since his initial appearance," the response said.

Krop filingKrop also filed a motion on Monday to amend his conditions of release. That motion was granted on Tuesday.

Krop's motion asked for a federal judge for leeway on his conditions of release. The motion asked to allow him contact with Isaac Burrall, the chief manager of The Machine Gun Nest, who is also a relative of Krop's.

Krop was initially ordered to have no communication with Burrall, since Burrall could be called as a witness in the upcoming trial.

Krop was asking for limited contact, so the two men can discuss "proper management of their business," as well as other family and related activities.

"Mr. Krop will not be discussing this criminal proceeding with Mr. Burrall," Krop's motion said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Genser approved the motion.

Krop's lawyer, former Maryland state delegate and gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.