Jenkins' court filing says no 'quid pro quo' to support machine gun purchase

May 31—Attorneys for Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins argued in a court filing that Jenkins was deceived by a Frederick firearms business owner in a ploy to illegally acquire machine guns.

A motion filed in federal court on Tuesday offers a first glimpse into Jenkins' defense strategy for his trial.

The motion asks for separate trials for Jenkins and Robert Justin Krop, owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest.

Jenkins' attorneys claim that Jenkins never benefited from the alleged conspiracy, and there is no evidence of a "quid pro quo." They further argue in the motion that trying Jenkins and Krop jointly would be "profoundly unfair" for Jenkins.

Last week, Jenkins' attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for more time to review evidence for his trial.

One of his attorneys, Paul Kemp, said last week that they might ask for separate trials. A motion was made on Tuesday to do so, court records show.

Krop's attorney, Dan Cox, did not return a message seeking comment on the filing on Wednesday.

Jenkins and Krop were federally indicted in early April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

They first appeared separately in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore in mid-April. Both pleaded not guilty.

The indictment refers to Krop writing five letters between 2015 and 2022 for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead requesting machine gun demonstrations for potential future purchase by the Sheriff's Office. The letters referred to five different guns.

However, the indictment alleges, Krop rented out the machine guns to the public, without performing the demonstrations.

Tuesday's motion says Jenkins apparently was "duped" in this process.

"At worst, Sheriff Jenkins was duped by Krop into providing these demonstration letters, without ever knowing or having reason to know that Krop's motive was to gain financially from [The Machine Gun Nest's] special permission to possess and to import, even to obtain, these weapons," Jenkins' attorneys wrote in the motion.

In addition to the five counts, Krop is charged with illegal possession of machine guns.

In the motion, Jenkins' attorneys raise a concern with Krop's additional possession charge and how it would relate to Jenkins, saying that there is no evidence indicating Jenkins "ever laid eyes on the machine guns."

The defense predicted in the motion that prosecutors would show the "unnecessarily frightening and improperly prejudicial machine guns" to jurors during a trial, which would be unfair to Jenkins since he was not charged with illegal possession of machine guns.

Timing was another reason cited for why Jenkins' attorneys filed the motion seeking to separate the case. Krop requested a speedy trial, but Jenkins' defense attorneys need more time to review evidence for a proper defense, the motion says.

Under the federal Speedy Trial Act, defendants have a right to go to trial between 30 and 70 days of their initial appearance in court. That could mean a trial for Krop this summer, the motion says.

Jenkins' attorneys said they need more time, beyond the 70-day maximum.

Two of Jenkins' attorneys, Andrew White and Paul Kemp, did not return messages seeking comment on Wednesday. His third attorney, Margaret Teahan, declined to comment.

The motion challenges the idea that Jenkins and Krop were co-conspirators, because, according to the filing, evidence reviewed so far shows that Jenkins didn't receive any benefit from the alleged conspiracy.

While Krop made hundreds of thousands of dollars through renting out the machine guns, Jenkins "never received anything of value for his supposed role in this conspiracy — not money, rentals, use of the gun range, political contributions or anything of value," the motion says.

The motion also says there's no evidence of fraud after an "exhaustive investigation" into Jenkins' personal and campaign bank accounts. The lack of fraud paired with no communication found between Krop and Jenkins discussing favors shows there was no "quid pro quo," the motion says.

Additionally, Jenkins attorneys said there is no indication Krop ever met with Jenkins to get the letters. Instead, Krop emailed the draft letters to Jenkins' secretary, along with amendments if needed, to put on the letterhead for Jenkins to sign later.

Federal law generally prohibits possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.

One exception is for machine guns to be transferred to a licensed dealer if the firearms are used for a demonstration for law enforcement agencies considering buying the machine guns.

In order to do so, the licensed dealer needs to file an application to obtain the firearm, including a "law letter" that a government entity writes on its letterhead expressing the need for the machine gun, or interest in a demonstration.

Krop is a licensed dealer for machine guns.

Additionally, the motion says, Jenkins has provided demonstration letters to other licensed dealers in Frederick County. Jenkins didn't give or receive anything of value from the other dealers, the motion said.

There was no indication in the filing which other dealers obtained demonstration letters from Jenkins.

When it came to the letters in reference to Krop, Jenkins was never notified when or if Krop or The Machine Gun Nest got the machine guns, the motion says.

"Many of these law letters request a specific firearm on more than one occasion, because an earlier request was not successful," the motion says. It does not give a total for the number of letters and which weapons were requested multiple times.

With the letters, Jenkins "reasonably assumed" that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would analyze the applications and letters and would conduct an investigation into Krop and his shooting range if necessary.

