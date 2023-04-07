Jenkins, Frederick firearms dealer scheduled to appear in federal court next week

Apr. 6—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms dealer Robert Krop are scheduled to appear in federal court for the first time next week following an indictment accusing them of conspiring and making false statement to illegally acquire machine guns.

Jenkins' court date is April 12 at 2 p.m. at U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Krop is scheduled to appear April 13 at 2 p.m., according to federal court records.

There are no attorneys listed for either man. Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said Wednesday that Jenkins has a private attorney, whose name will not be released until the attorney appears in court with Jenkins.

Jenkins and Krop are accused of having an arrangement in which Jenkins signed letters that helped Krop get machine guns to rent out to the public at his indoor shooting range, The Machine Gun Nest.

Krop owns two machine gun-licensed businesses that do business as The Machine Gun Nest, the indictment says.

The letters were written and signed under the auspices that the machine guns would be used for a demonstration to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, which might consider purchasing them later.

The indictment alleges that the statements in those letters were false.

The indictment says that Krop wrote five letters on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterheads between 2015 and 2022 for Jenkins to sign, to be sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In addition to the false statements and conspiracy charges, Krop is charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

In an email on Thursday through Wivell, Jenkins said,"At the advice of my counsel, I am not providing any comment at this time."

A person who answered the phone at The Machine Gun Nest on Thursday said Krop was not available to comment. He also could not be reached on Wednesday after the indictment was announced.

Jenkins does not plan to resign from his position as sheriff, Wivell said during a press conference Wednesday.

