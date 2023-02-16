Jenkins High School placed on lockdown for weapons search

After a student alerted administrators that he believed another student brought a weapon to campus on Thursday, administrators placed Jenkins High School, 1800 E. Derenne St., on lockdown for about an hour and a half while campus police searched the school. Savannah-Chatham County Public School spokesperson Sheila Blanco wrote in an email that no weapon was found.

The original letters from the old school and wood from the oaks that once stood in the front of H.V. Jenkins were used to create a sign inside the entrance to the newly built high school.

SCCPSS has sent a mass email to parents whose children attend Jenkins High School.

"Good morning, parents. This is a message regarding an incident at Jenkins High School. This morning, a student alerted administrators that he believed a student had a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the campus on lockdown and called Campus Police to conduct a search. No weapon was found. All students are safe and accounted for. As a precaution, campus police will have increased presence through the rest of the day.

The safety of both students and staff is our top priority at Jenkins High School. All SCCPSS students are expected to adhere to the Student Code of Conduct, Rule 11 - Weapons. School is no place for weapons or any item that resembles a weapon. Anyone who brings a weapon to school will face disciplinary action and the legal consequences associated with the violation of Georgia state law.

Students are always encouraged to report any suspicious activity to SCCPSS staff or Campus Police. We ask parents to remind their children that if he/she sees anything out of the ordinary to report it to an adult. In addition, we want to remind you of several resources available for student to anonymously report anything unusual they see or hear:

School Safety Hotline – 912-234-2020 – a partnership with Campus Crimestoppers. Weapons, crime, suspicious activity can all be reported anonymously."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Campus police find no weapons in morning search at Jenkins High School