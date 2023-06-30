Jenkins implores judge to be tried separately from Krop, calls Cox's legal strategy "dangerous"

Jun. 30—Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Friday again urged a federal judge to sever his trial from that of his co-defendant, whom he argues is using "dangerous" legal strategies that would prejudice a jury against both men.

Jenkins and Robert Krop, a local firearms businessman and co-owner of The Machine Gun Nest shooting range, are both accused of conspiring and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

The government has alleged that the two men conspired to submit fraudulent letters to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, allowing Krop to obtain machine guns for his business that are generally banned in the U.S.

Government prosecutors argue the two men should be tried together, which it says is standard practice when two defendants are indicted together on conspiracy charges.

But in his court filing Friday, Jenkins argued there was a wide "disparity of conduct" between his legal team and that of Krop's that it would be irresponsible not to sever the trials.

Krop's attorney, former Maryland Delegate and gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, has filed motions filled with harsh political rhetoric — including frequent criticism of President Joe Biden — and attacks on a federal agent who investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher — whom Donald Trump appointed in 2019 — has firmly rebuked Cox for his approach to the case.

Jenkins' attorneys similarly chastised Cox and Krop in their filing Friday, writing that they were employing "inconsistent, even hostile, defense strategies."

"Whether the sentiments expressed against the 'Biden Administration' are from Krop or Cox, or both, is not clear," the filing reads. "But the sentiments are crystal clear. It is one thing to establish that the agents and government have an improper motive for this prosecution. That could have relevance at a trial. In contrast, the political beliefs of a defendant and/or counsel is not relevant in the least."

The attorneys go on to argue that the "vitriol" with which Krop and Cox have approached the case "will inevitably spill over onto defendant Jenkins" and would "more than likely enhance the chances of a conviction."

In a footnote, though, Jenkins' attorneys seek to clarify that they and their defendant also "have grave concerns about the government's motivation in this case."

They write that federal agents who questioned Jenkins in May 2022 ended the interview "by asking Jenkins about his involvement in the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021."

"They suggested that Jenkins paid for a bus to transport citizens from Frederick to the Capitol that day, which is absolutely not true," the footnote says. "[I]n fact Sheriff Jenkins called an FBI tip line and provided information following that horrendous day in American history."

The footnote goes on to say that the agents' question about the Capitol riot was "very concerning, and quite frankly astonishing," and "may well be relevant at trial as part of defendant Jenkins' defense."

Jenkins' attorneys also argue that trying the two cases together would be unfair for Krop — because, they allege, the evidence against Krop is so much stronger than the evidence against Jenkins.

The indictment of the two men alleges that, between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted five letters — addressed to himself — for Jenkins to print and sign on official sheriff's office letterhead. Each letter said the sheriff's office was requesting a demonstration of a different machine gun.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.

But there's an exception: Licensed dealers like Krop can legally acquire such guns if a law enforcement agency says it needs them or wants a demonstration of them.

The ATF reviews those requests, called "law letters," before allowing dealers to acquire post-1986 machine guns.

The indictment alleges that Krop earned more than $100,000 by renting out the machine guns to the public at his shooting range, but never performed demonstrations for the sheriff's office.

It also alleges that Jenkins received political support from Krop in return for signing the law letters, but does not specify what that support was.

In his filing Friday, Jenkins wrote that the government had failed to prove the sheriff stood to gain anything from the alleged conspiracy.

Instead, he argues, "it was Krop who was driving this train, without any input from Jenkins."

Krop sent "flowers or a gift" to Jenkins' secretary after the signing of the letter, the filing alleges.

The document also quotes a Machine Gun Nest employee who allegedly told investigators she was "not sure if Jenkins knew what he was signing off on" when he signed the law letters.

Another employee allegedly told investigators that "renting the machine guns at TMGN was their only reason for obtaining the machine guns," the filing says.

A third employee allegedly told investigators that the law letters were like a "rubber stamp," Jenkins' attorneys wrote.

"A financial motive for Krop is clear," the filing says. "Jenkins has no motive."

In previous filings, the government has alleged that Jenkins told law enforcement that he had signed the law letters "to help Krop and his small business."

Jenkins' attorneys on Friday argued that a joint trial would "force Krop to defend on two fronts."

"The disparity is glaring," it says of the evidence against the two men, "and defense counsel for Sheriff Jenkins will point to that disparity in trial at every opportunity it gets."

Krop has also asked the court to sever the two cases.

The question is set to be considered at a motions hearing in Baltimore on July 18.

