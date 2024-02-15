Jenkinson's Aquarium Turbo powered with new baby seal

This one gets a seal of approval.

Jenkinson's Aquarium recently added Turbo, a harbor seal that was saved by the Marine Mammal Center.

The 2-year old girl was separated from her mother in California, and suffered some injuries, including one to her front flipper that caused it to be amputated.

She's now safe with the aquarium.

"She was deemed non-releasable by NOAA due to her removed flipper and general lack of chasing and eating fish, both which would severely lessen her chances of survival in the wild," Jenkinson's Aquarium posted on its Facebook page.

Since arriving at her new digs, she has fit in quite nicely.

"She arrived at Jenkinson’s Aquarium about a month ago and was introduced to her big sister, Noelani, on February 12th," the post read. "The girls are going great together and Turbo can’t wait to meet all the visitors!"

The new seal's arrival was special for the aquarium because in September, it lost Luseal, a longtime attraction for Jenkinson's who died at 34.

"We have staff here who grew up with Lucy, and now they have kids and their kids grew up with her," Cindy Claus, the longtime director at Jenkinson's Aquarium said. "As sad as I am, and I can't believe she's not here, just reading the posts from people about how much she meant to them has the people who loved her has been so heartwarming. In the last 32 years, I know there are numerous pictures of small children kissing the glass on one side with Luseal on the other."

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Injured seal rescued, finds new home at Jenkinson's Aquarium