Plastic surgery fanatic and K-pop superfan Oli London, 32, is paying for their partner’s surgeries so they can also look like BTS member Jimin. London, who identifies as non-binary, married Danny Richardson, 19, in a plastic-surgery-themed wedding in London, U.K., last month after “divorcing” a cardboard cutout of Jimin six months prior. The British influencer says Richardson, who is an adult film actor, is just as infatuated with Jimin as they are, adding that the newlyweds will be flying to South Korea together in the coming months to undergo more surgery.