Jenna Bush Hager reveals adorable holiday card of her 3 kids

Jenna Bush Hager just shared her family's annual Christmas card on Instagram, and the sight is seriously an adorable addition to our feeds.

On Friday, the co-host of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna posted the card with the caption, "Merry everything!! Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year! Xx The Hagers."

On the front side, we see her three children — Mila, 8, Poppy Louise, 6, and Hal, 2 — photoshopped on top of what looks like to be an artistic rendering of the Rockefeller Center tree! The three kids — who Jenna shares with husband Henry Hager — are happily dancing and jumping (we ar guessing to some Christmas music playing in the background).

"Rockin' around the Christmas tree," reads the bottom of the card.

Then on the other side, there’s a more peaceful group shot of the three kids in front of another tree. Here, they are sweetly posing with their eyes focused on something in the distance. Poppy is showing off a missing front baby tooth in her smile, while Hal's slight resemblance to a certain presidential grandpa can’t go unnoticed.

The Hager's 2021 Christmas Card! (Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram)

"Let the Christmas spirit ring," the card reads, adding holiday salutations and signed by everyone in the family.

Last year, Jenna combined her two biggest loves for her 2020 Christmas card: books and her family. That card showed mom holding Hal as Poppy read a book and Mila yelled with delight in front of Jenna’s husband.

Books and babies!

The back of the card featured her three children having a playful moment with Hal up on his feet, propping himself up on Mila. The card featured the quote, “All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all.”

“This is really quintessential everybody,” Hoda Kotb joked on TODAY. “There’s a book, people are barefoot, mouth open wide.”