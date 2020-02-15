Jenna Bush Hager shares adorable picture of her ‘funny Valentines’ in matching PJs

Jenna Bush Hager shared a cute photo of her kids all in matching heart pajamas in honor of Valentine’s Day on Friday night.

“My funny Valentines! PJ’s provided by the Valentine fairy, @laurawbush!” the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host wrote in her caption. “Love is a night with these three(and their daddy!)”

She, of course, included a bunch of heart emojis.

Her three kids — Mila, 6, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 6 months — snuggled in their pajamas for the pictures, with Hal’s older sisters holding him tight.

“Love the jams!! Well done Mrs @laurawbush,” TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie commented.

“Halentine’s Day” the @HodaandJenna Instagram account commented.

Jenna wasn’t the only TODAY personality celebrating Valentine’s Day! Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones all shared their favorite traditions for Feb. 14 on the 3rd hour of TODAY. At least one of their traditions involved food!

Al also shared a sweet Valentine’s Day shoutout to his wife, Deborah Roberts, with the hashtag “#iloveyou.”

Craig gave wife Lindsay Czarniak a public Valentine’s Day declaration.

“Happy Love day to my blanket @lindsaycz. She covers, comforts, warms, and makes me cozy,” her wrote.

TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie also posted cute photos of her kids and husband in celebration of the holiday on Friday.

“I love loving these humans," she wrote in her caption. "Happy Valentines Day to you and who you love 💕”