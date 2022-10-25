Jenna Bush Hager Talks Hoda Kotb's Love Life & TODAY Show Chemistry

Good Morning America

An 8-year-old boy has been killed after his brother accidentally shot him with a shotgun while playing with it in the family home, police say. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. at the Bear Creek Apartments some 20 miles west of downtown Houston, Texas, when the 8-year-old boy -- who was home alone with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old siblings -- was hit in the torso with a bullet that was discharged from a shotgun inside the only bedroom in their home, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “A child was playing with a shotgun when it discharged and struck his sibling,” said Gonzalez in a statement released by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.