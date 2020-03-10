It's a boy for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee!

The actress gave birth to her first child -- son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee -- with her fiancé on March 6, she announced on Instagram.

Dewan also has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan captioned an image of her holding the newborn. "Welcome to the world you little angel!"

Kazee added in a post of his own: "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."

Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, began dating in 2018 and announced last September that they were expecting a baby. Kazee, a Tony Award-winning actor, proposed to a Dewan a few months later.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan wrote on Instagram in February.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcome son Callum Michael Rebel originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com