Jenna Ellis’ Lawyer Reveals Why She Copped a Plea

The attorney for former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis says the surprise guilty pleas of Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro laid the groundwork for her own deal with prosecutors. “It looked like timing was of the essence for us,” Frank Hogue told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ellis quickly rejected a plea offer from Georgia prosecutors that included a racketeering charge. “That was about a three-second conversation,” Hogue said. But three days later they had agreement on a no-jail cooperation deal that might let her keep her law license. Hogue also said Rudy Giuliani should be concerned about the case against him. “I think there’s enough for Mayor Giuliani to worry about that wouldn’t have anything to do with Jenna Ellis. I mean, she wouldn’t be a help to him, I don’t think, if she was to be called as a witness. But I think his troubles extend far beyond her,” he said.

