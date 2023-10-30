Jenna Ellis Receives Prescient Warning In Resurfaced Video

Former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis’ attempts to paint herself as a picture of remorse following her guilty plea in the Georgia election interference case prompted old footage of her being warned she’ll regret her staunch support of the former president’s attacks on the media to go viral at the weekend.

Ellis clashed with then-CNN host Brian Stelter in the resurfaced June 2020 interview. She praised then-President Trump’s attacks on the “fake news media,” claimed she was “standing up for truth” and said Trump was “finally holding” the “fake news media” accountable.

“You understand that someday you’re gonna regret this, right?” Stelter asked a defiant Ellis. “Someday you’re going to regret this when your kids and your grandkids look back at this time and you use slurs and smears like fake news to hurt news outlets.”

“Jenna, I think in 10 or 20 years if we just sit down and talk about this you’re going to recognize how damaging it was to use terms like fake news, to attack journalists who are trying to do their jobs,” he added.

Ellis simply doubled down, though.

Stelter shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

“Some people have been resurfacing my 2020 question to Jenna Ellis in light of her recent guilty plea…” he captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

Some people have been resurfacing my 2020 question to @JennaEllisEsq in light of her recent guilty plea... https://t.co/Cre8xsIQ6L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 29, 2023

Ellis was charged alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants in August over her role in Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden.

Ellis pleaded guilty earlier this month and in a tearful statement to the court — which didn’t wash with social media users — claimed she’d “failed to do my due diligence” and had “relied” on more experience colleagues instead of checking the information she was parroting herself.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Trump in these post-election challenges,” she claimed.

