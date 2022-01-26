Jenna keeps her word, delivers unforgettable thirst trap after Instagram milestone

Jenna Bush Hager fulfilled her New Year’s resolution in record time this year.

On Tuesday’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the co-host struck a deal with viewers: If the show reached 1 million followers on Instagram, she’d take a “thirst trap” photo — one of Jenna’s goals for 2022.

Major hair assist from Hoda. (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

A thirst trap is a sensual photograph intended for social media to catch a viewer’s eye. “It’s something that makes people want to click,” Jenna explained.

Not long after Tuesday's show, Hoda and Jenna reached that milestone, releasing a video set to Beyoncé’s “Freakum Dress” to announce it. But that wasn't all! When Jenna makes a promise, she keeps it. And what better way to thank viewers than with a flirty photo of Jenna herself?

Hoda and Jenna understood the assignment. (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

Before the photo shoot could begin during Wednesday's show, it was time for a scene change, Hoda declared, snapping her fingers as the background shifted to a library.

“This takes me to 'Fifty Shades,'” Jenna said, referring to E.L. James' popular series of risqué books.

For accessories, Hoda passed her co-host a pair of black, wide-rimmed glasses, grabbed a copy of “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan, January’s Read With Jenna pick, and a bright orange hair dryer. As the “naughty schoolgirl look” came together, the lights dimmed and a slow jazz track played.

First, Jenna threw off her red jacket. Then, the pencil tying up her hair went flying, freeing her blond locks. Within seconds, any of Jenna's initial reservations were gone, as she pursed her lips and sent sensual looks into the eye of the camera lens. And Hoda proved she's the hype woman we all need, offering encouragement of “That’s it, that’s it, working it.”

Finally, in a moment that had Jenna's fans on the edge of their seats, Hoda revealed the final photo.

Money shot. (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

In the snap, we see Jenna’s arm reach across the table toward the camera, legs crossed behind her and her voluminous blond hair flowing behind her.

While Jenna insisted she had never taken a thirst trap before, Justin Sylvester, host of E! News' "Daily Pop," had doubts.

“I am the Beyoncé of thirst traps, and I know a trapper when I see one,” Sylvester said. “This was not her first rodeo, Hoda, don’t let her lie to you.”

“Trapping is in her DNA,” he added.