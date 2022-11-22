How Jenna Ortega & Christina Ricci Bonded Over Wednesday Addams Role

The Daily Beast

Chatham County Police DepartmentThe mother of Quinton Simon, the Georgia toddler whose disappearance last month scandalized a community and sparked a search in a landfill, has been charged with his murder, police said on Monday. Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested and charged with several crimes—including malice murder, false report of a crime, and concealing a death of another—in connection with the disappearance and death of the 20-month-old. The arrest comes more than a month after Simon reported