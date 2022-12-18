Jenna Ortega debuts short haircut, keeping signature goth look

Jenna Ortega has quickly taken the world by storm as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, "Wednesday." Now she's breaking the internet with a new haircut.

The "Scream" star has notably played horror-related roles, and her personal style seems to mimic those characters. Unsurprisingly, her latest hairdo doesn't stray far from her signature goth look.

Ortega's hairstylist, Dave Stanwell, showed the 20-year-old rocking what's known as a "wolf cut"— a shoulder-length brown bob with choppy layers. The messy look, with its short waves and splayed bangs, has gained popularity on TikTok for its resemblance to the iconic '70s "shag" cut.

"Today we did a thang," Stanwell captioned the Dec. 16 post with a pair of scissors emoji. "Fresh cut for @jennaortega."

The hairstylist also posted a video of Ortega posing and smiling in a Dolce & Gabbana sheer black dress. The Nevermore-inspired look was complete with a black silk tie, a white Oxford collar and a metal corset belt.

Ortega debuted her new look as a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday, Dec. 16, when she spoke about the popular Netflix show and the latest "Scream 7" trailer, which garnered 3 billion views in the first day of release.

"I love horror films," Ortega told Fallon. "I don't know what it is about blood thrown on your face and running around screaming Bloody Murder, but it really is so therapeutic, so much fun, and everyone who works on horror sets loves horror."

Fallon asked the actor if thinks she's being type-casted with her recent horror roles, including both Addams and Tara Carpenter in the latest "Scream" films.

"It's something about my face," Ortega responded. "Yeah, I don't know what it is. People love seeing me scared."

Discussing "Wednesday," which Fallon noted is currently the second most-watched show in Netflix history, he asked Ortega about her viral dance scene.

Jenna Ortega during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 16, 2022. (Todd Owyoung / NBC)

"Originally they wanted a flash mob, but I thought, 'No, there's no way Wednesday would be cool with dancing and encouraging a bunch of people,'" Ortega explained. "I remember a week before we shot the dance, [director Tim Burton] shows the song 'Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps, and The Cramps is one of my favorite bands ever so I was super excited, super pumped."

About two days before the planned taping, Ortega said that Burton visited her in her trailer to give some words of encouragement, since she had told the team she would choreograph the dance herself.

"I said, 'Yeah, you know. It's all so good.' And I had not gone over it at all," Ortega admitted.

After the encounter, Ortega "didn't sleep for two days," she said, and watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees and "goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s" for inspiration.

As it all came together, Ortega said she had some specific moves she wanted to hit during the dance to make it fit the character, but had no idea it would become so popular on social media.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com