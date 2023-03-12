Jenna Ortega Said She Had To Put Her Foot Down Almost To An "Unprofessional" Extent On The "Wednesday" Set

SYFY

You're probably familiar with the expression, "Throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks." And we're guessing Wednesday and Scream VI star Jenna Ortega and the folks producing the latest promo spot for her debut as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend know it too. Watch below as she tries out a variety of delivery approaches, all of which seem to have stuck. Not wanting audiences to associate her with the sullen member of the Addams Family she plays on Netflix, Ortega opts for a bubbly