Jenner running for change in California recall bid

Reuters

A stifling and persistent heatwave is sending Finns flocking to beaches and emptying stores of air conditioners, replicating extreme climatic conditions at similar latitudes across the Atlantic, where record temperatures have killed hundreds. On Monday, a northern Finnish weather station recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius, the second highest ever in Lapland, and the average June temperature in Helsinki was the hottest since records began in 1844, according https://en.ilmatieteenlaitos.fi/press-release/5vByjewgsYT1lbvgSv2FQ6 to the Finnish meteorological institute. "This is the result of a lengthy and resilient high-pressure area that has gotten stuck," Mika Rantanen, an extreme weather researcher at the institute, told Reuters of a phenomenon that has also spread across the Baltic states and Russia's St Petersburg region.