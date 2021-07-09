Jenner running for change in California recall bid

Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. (July 9)

