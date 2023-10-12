JENNER TWP — A 47-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach area during a domestic-related altercation at a residence along Demarco Road, according to state police.

A 20-year-old male family member was detained pending further investigation, police said.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were administered on-scene and the man was taken by Somerset Area EMS and MedStar to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, police said.

Other: Acting DA: Baker conviction sends 'strong message' to domestic abusers

This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as appropriate, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Jenner Twp. man shot in stomach, taken to hospital