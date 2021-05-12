Jenner's claim she didn't vote at odds with LA county record

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the fourth Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner, a Republican candidate for California governor, is offering mixed messages about her voting record. She told CNN that she did not vote in the 2020 election, but Los Angeles County records show she did. Jenner's campaign said Wednesday, May 12, 2021, that she voted on "local issues" and not for president. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner wants to be governor of California but she took a pass on voting on some of the state's most critical issues last year, from worker rights to taxes and affordable housing to affirmative action. Or did she?

In the latest example of muddled messaging in Jenner's nascent campaign, she told CNN in an interview broadcast Tuesday that she did not vote in 2020 — for president or down ballot measures.

But Los Angeles County election records, first reported by Politico, show she did vote.

“It was voting day and I thought the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there,” Jenner said. “And I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day and I just couldn’t get excited about it."

Jenner said she want golfing instead.

A campaign adviser said Wednesday that Jenner voted by mail on “some local issues." The campaign did not respond to follow up questions about whether that meant she voted on any state propositions.

Malibu, where Jenner lives, held elections for city council, school board and a ballot measure to increase hotel taxes. Those questions were on the same ballot as the state propositions and presidential race, and all Californians received a mail ballot.

Jenner's seeming confusion about whether she voted and admission that she had no leanings on any propositions — even those dealing with taxes, one of her signature issues — come as the political neophyte is trying to convince people she's ready to be governor.

Jenner is among candidates seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in an expected recall election this fall.

The 71-year-old former Olympian and reality TV star announced her candidacy last month. The first weeks have been rocky, with Jenner appearing to have limited knowledge of state issues in interviews and lacking specific policy plans. She suggested in a late April tweet that the governor appoints district attorneys, who are actually elected by voters, which drew mockery from California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu.

“She’s at the stage in her campaign where she really needs to make some inroads and get folks on board with the idea of her being a legitimate candidate, and showing this kind of ignorance of the process doesn’t help with that," said Kim Nalder, a professor of political science and director of the Project for an Informed Electorate at California State University, Sacramento.

Last fall, Californians were asked to vote on a slew of important ballot measures touching on criminal justice reform, jobs and the economy, housing and other critical issues a governor must engage on.

Propositions are often among the most expensive campaigns, and one measure to exempt companies like Uber and Lyft from classifying their workers of employees generated more than $100 million in spending.

“Voters, for the most part, take that very seriously and do their homework," Nalder said.

Less consequential may be Jenner's assertion that she did not vote in the presidential contest between former President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Jenner previously supported Trump but broke with him over his administration's position on transgender issues. Jenner came out publicly as a woman in 2015. She has hired several former Trump aides as campaign advisers.

Recommended Stories

  • Caitlyn Jenner Says She Didn’t Vote for Donald Trump and Went Golfing on Election Day

    "In California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president?" Jenner told CNN's Dana Bash — but now, Jenner said, she feels the state needs her help

  • Despite televised denial, Caitlyn Jenner did vote in 2020, records show

    California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner told CNN, in an interview broadcast Tuesday, that she "didn't even vote" in the 2020 election. But "Los Angeles County records show she actually did cast a ballot last fall," Politico reported Tuesday night, with notarized proof. What a strange lie. https://t.co/nDaRWjNwsF pic.twitter.com/oUO6CXdj4g — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 12, 2021 Jenner didn't leave much wriggle room, telling CNN's Dana Bash she didn't vote for president or any of the 12 ballot measures because "I didn't see any propositions that I really had one side or the other." So on Election Day, Jenner said, "I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf and I said, eh, I'm not doing that." An unidentified Jenner campaign spokesperson told Politico's Carla Marinucci that Jenner voted on "some local issues." But even if that's true, Marinucci writes, "her claim to be a non-voter in that seminal 2020 election was baffling for a gubernatorial candidate trying to establish her political credibility, especially since records show she did participate in the contest." GOP strategist Tim Rosales told Politico he's heard of lots of candidates who said they voted and didn't, "but I've never heard it the opposite way, where somebody said that I didn't vote" and actually did. "I can imagine, having been on the inside of these types of high profile campaigns, you've got a lot of people scrambling right now," he added. Claremont McKenna College's Jack Pitney, a former GOP operative, said if Jenner were "someone who is serious about public life," she "would know there is record of who votes — and who doesn't." He likened Jenner's campaign to "a reality show," adding "this gets her attention. Mission accomplished." A new poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found opposition to the California gubernatorial recall rising to 49 percent, with 35 percent in favor. Jenner won only 6 percent of voters pressed to pick a candidate if Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is recalled. More stories from theweek.comThe doom-loop of a falling fertility rateThe real reason Liz Cheney lost her jobDemocrats are fiddling while Republicans prepare to burn down Rome

  • There’s A Reason Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Vote For Trump In 2020 — But It’s A Really Bad One

    It’s difficult to convince people you aren’t a fan of Donald Trump when you’re working with his former campaign manager, but Caitlyn Jenner wants you to know she didn’t vote for Trump in the 2020 election. And no, it wasn’t because Trump disregarded leading experts and scientists during a global pandemic, emboldened white supremacists, and made over 30,000 false or misleading claims during his presidency. She was just busy… golfing, I guess. Sound familiar? In a CNN interview on Monday, correspondent Dana Bash mentioned that some Californians might not support Jenner’s gubernatorial run because they view her as “Trumpy.” Jenner took the opportunity to set the record straight: “I didn’t even vote. Out here in California it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work,” said the registered Republican who is currently running for office in California. “It was voting day and I thought, the only thing out here in California that affects people is the propositions that were out there, and I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other.” This is why, she added, “I just wound up going to play golf, and I said, ‘I’m not doing that.'” If she’s trying to distance herself from Trump, I’m not sure this is the best technique: Trump was infamously mocked for golfing instead of working on many, many occasions, including that time the White House promised he was “working tirelessly” during the holidays to secure COVID-19 relief. Jenner also opened up about some of her political positions, telling Bash that she supports “legal immigration,” but believes “the bad ones have to leave.” She clarified that she is “kind of on the Republican side,” but also emphasized that she isn’t into labels. “When it comes to social issues, I’m much more progressive, much more liberal,” Jenner said. “So I’m kind of middle of the road.” It’s hard to say in what way, exactly, Jenner could be labeled a progressive. During the same interview, she said she was in favor of the death penalty, and also took the chance to reiterate that she’s “about protecting women’s sports,” meaning “biological boys” shouldn’t play on women’s teams. Jenner was first criticized last week for telling a TMZ reporter that it “isn’t fair” to cis girls for transgender girls to play on sports teams at school. This is a very clear Republican talking point, with many members of the party stepping over each other to argue that trans girls have a “biological advantage” due to testosterone levels. This isn’t true — as Stanford University School of Medicine fellow Jack Turban wrote in the Scientific American, trans girls on puberty blockers have insignificant testosterone levels, and a sizeable number of cis girls also have high testosterone levels — but aside from that, many people online pointed out that Jenner is, once again, being a hypocrite. Jenner, who is also a trans woman, competes in women’s golf tournaments. There’s a lot of irony, hypocrisy, and contradiction at play here, but to sum it up, does Caitlyn Jenner want Californians to just go play golf instead of voting for her? Because that’s what I’m hearing. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Caitlyn Jenner Doesn't Want Trans Girls In SportsCaitlyn Jenner Is Running For Governor, I GuessCaitlyn Jenner In Office Would Hurt Trans People

  • GOP's Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California

    Hoping to grab a share of the spotlight in California's expected recall election, Republican candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer on Wednesday proposed ending the state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000 as part of a plan to make the notoriously costly state more affordable for families and the middle class. “Too often when we hear about tax relief, they're cuts for investors, for the Wall Street crowd," Faulconer said Wednesday at a campaign event in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey. Faulconer, the former San Diego mayor, is among a growing list of Republican candidates hoping to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the all-but-certain election expected this fall.

  • Records show Caitlyn Jenner voted in the 2020 election despite claiming to CNN that she went golfing instead

    "And so it was Election Day and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf," Jenner told CNN.

  • California Sees Risk of Power Supply Shortages for Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s grid operator warned there’s a risk of rotating outages this summer if the U.S. West is hit with an extreme heat wave like the one that triggered blackouts in the state last August.The state, however, is in a better position to handle demand due to an increase in power generation capacity, as well as policy and market-design changes made since last year, the California Independent System Operator said in a summer assessment report released Wednesday.State officials and the grid operator have been working to shore up supplies to avoid a repeat of blackouts that plunged more than 800,000 customers into darkness for hours on two consecutive days in August. The outages were the first of their kind since the state’s energy crisis two decades ago.“New resources are coming online by summer, and we have taken the lessons learned from last year to make modifications to our market and operations,” California ISO Chief Executive Officer Elliot Mainzer said in a statement. “This makes us cautiously optimistic that there will be enough electricity to meet demand this summer.”The California ISO said it has added 2,000 megawatts of resources including battery storage and is looking to get an additional 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of supplies. The state’s hydroelectric supplies will be lower than normal due to drought conditions, the grid operator said.The state remains reliant on importing power from its neighbors, and if there is prolonged widespread hot weather, those imports could be limited and boost the odds of the need to impose rotating blackouts, according to the report.(Updates with comment from California ISO CEO in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Florida adds 3,184 coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Wednesday

    Florida reported 3,184 coronavirus cases and 51 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 36,598. The state has seen 2,278,549 infections throughout the course of the more than year-long pandemic. On average, the Florida Department of Health has reported about 3,517 infections and 59 deaths per day over the past seven days. It can take officials up to ...

  • Hindu Sect Accused of Paying Workers 1$ an Hour to Build New Jersey Temple

    Workers are accusing a Hindu sect known as BAPS of luring them from India and forcing them to work for $1 an hour to build a New Jersey temple.

  • Fox News Will Launch Dan Bongino, Trey Gowdy in New Weekend Programs

    Fox News Channel, which has been reworking large parts of its programming schedule in the aftermath of the 2020 election, said it would launch new weekend programs hosted by conservative firebrand Dan Bongino and former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy. Gowdy will host a 7 p.m. program on Sundays while Bongino will lead a 10 […]

  • U.S. safety agency opens probe of Tesla fatal crash in California

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it is opening a safety probe into a fatal May 5 Tesla crash in California amid growing concerns about the automaker's driver assistance systems. A Tesla crashed into an overturned truck on a highway near Fontana, California, killing the Tesla's driver and injuring the truck driver and a motorist who had stopped to help him, the California Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol report did not say whether the Tesla was operating on Autopilot, its semi-autonomous driving system, when the crash occurred.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s new ‘Simply Essential’ collection includes home must-haves for just $1

    Hello spring home updates!

  • Devin Bush complains about Tim Tebow getting a job, then complains that the media noticed

    People in the NFL are reacting to Tim Tebow likely returning to the NFL. And people whose job it is to react to the reactions of people in the NFL are reacting to the reaction. And the reaction isn’t ideal. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted a tweet complaining about Tim Tebow getting a job in [more]

  • I spent a year and a half at a 'no-excuses' charter school – this is what I saw

    The strict discipline of 'no-excuses' charter schools can often make students feel stressed out. Image Source/Getty ImagesCharter schools are 30 years old as of 2021, and the contentious debate about their merits and place in American society continues. To better understand what happens at charter schools – and as a sociologist who focuses on education – I spent a year and a half at a particular type of urban charter school that takes a “no-excuses” approach toward education. My research was conducted from 2012 through 2013, but these practices are still prevalent in charter schools today. The no-excuses model is one of the most celebrated and most controversial education reform models for raising student achievement among Black and Latino students. Charters, which are public schools of choice that are independently managed, show comparable achievement to traditional public schools, but no-excuses charters produce much stronger test-score gains. No-excuses schools have been heralded as examples of charter success and have received millions of dollars in foundation support. At the same time, no-excuses schools themselves have started to rethink their harsh disciplinary practices. Large charter networks like KIPP and Noble in recent years have acknowledged the wrongfulness of their disciplinary approaches and repudiated the no-excuses approach. Here are 10 of the most striking things that I observed at the no-excuses charter school where I spent 18 months. 1. Teachers let nothing slide Teachers at no-excuses schools “sweat the small stuff.” The long list of infractions at the school that I observed included: not following directions, making unnecessary noise, putting one’s head down on a desk, being off-task, rolling one’s eyes and not tracking the speaker. Students on average received one infraction every three days. One fifth grader managed to accumulate 295 infractions over the school year. Infractions resulted in detention, loss of privileges like field trips and school socials, and “bench” – a punishment in which students had to wear a special yellow shirt and could not talk to their classmates or participate in gym class. 2. Teachers constantly explained the ‘why’ Teachers were encouraged to explain the “why” of infractions so students would understand the rationale behind the school’s unbending rules. Why did students receive detention for arriving one minute late to school? Because supposedly it helped them develop time-management skills. College applications would not be accepted if they were one minute late, they claimed. Why were there silent hallways? Because, the school argued, self-control would get kids to and through college. 3. Students developed distorted ideas about college Students formed an impression of college as very strict. Upon visiting a college, one student noticed couches in the dorm hallways. This made her think that colleges must allow students to talk “a little bit” because students weren’t just going to sit on couches and read a book. She questioned whether some of the rules at her own school might be “a little extra.” An alumna of the school also was surprised at the freedom afforded to her in college. Accustomed to a system of rewards and consequences, she struggled with turning in her essays for class because the teacher did not grade them. When the term ended and she had to turn in a portfolio of all her work, she found herself playing catch-up. She received a C in the class. Teachers are quick to criticize even the smallest behavioral issues among students at no-excuses charter schools. FG Trade/iStock via Getty Images Plus 4. School was stressful Because teachers constantly narrated expectations for behavior and scanned classrooms for compliance, students felt as if they were always under surveillance. Even the best-behaved students felt pressure. One mother told me that she kept her daughter home for two weeks because her daughter could not handle the pressure of being set up as a positive example for her classmates. 5. The school intentionally recruited novice teachers No-excuses schools hire young, energetic, mission-aligned teachers. According to the human resources team, the school had two key criteria for recruiting teachers: coachability and mission fit. The school was less interested in hiring professionals with specialized skills and knowledge. Instead, the school sought teachers who they thought would be more open and responsive to the school’s direction and intensive coaching. This meant that a teacher with 10 years of experience was not favored over one with almost no experience. 6. Teacher turnover was high The rallying cry at the school I observed was “Making the School a Better Place to Work.” Half the teachers had left the school the previous year. Teacher turnover in no-excuses charter schools can range from 20% to 35% nationally, about twice the annual turnover rates in traditional urban schools. 7. Maximizing instructional time had its drawbacks Procedures as simple as handing back papers or entering the classroom were streamlined to save minutes and seconds for instruction. This left little informal time for teachers to slow down and get to know the students. As one teacher put it, “It’s like you have to move quickly, quickly, quickly, quickly. There’s no time to waste and it’s like, you know, sometimes I feel like, oh wait a second, I need a breather, like we’re moving too fast. Like, slow down. Or [students] even need to feel like they’re being heard; they’re not being ignored.” 8. School order was fragile School staff members were reluctant to ease up on school discipline because they observed how a small change in procedure altered the school culture. The principal saw visible declines in student behavior when the school implemented special events like “crazy sock day.” When the school invited an adventure-based learning group to lead a few activities, students were found to have difficulty adjusting back after being in a less structured environment. 9. One size does not fit all No-excuses schools target a select group of students and families willing and able to comply with the school’s demanding expectations. In the initial summer visit made to the homes of all newly admitted students, school staff reviewed a five-page contract between families and the school detailing the school’s stringent expectations. They explicitly told families that the school “is not for everyone.” Little acts of defiance were ways students rebelled against the strict authority of no-excuses charter schools. Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images 10. Teachers and students creatively adapted The strict procedures and rigid routines did not stop teachers and students from finding ways to bend rules. Teachers found ways to adjust school practices to better fit their own styles. They used humor and took time to build relationships with students outside of school. Students also engaged in minor acts of resistance. They erased names off the infraction board. They wore multicolored socks when the school required solid-colored socks. If a teacher put forth the expectation of no talking, students tapped on their desks or hummed to show defiance. Looking ahead One of the original visions for charter schools was to create spaces for teachers to experiment with innovative practices and for communities to create schools that reflected local cultures and needs. Instead, no-excuses charters employ a carefully maintained structure that limits the autonomy of both teachers and students. The costs of these structures are becoming apparent to the schools themselves. Change in these schools is happening but may not be quick or easy. As no-excuses schools seek to modify their practices, they might do well to reflect on and revisit these founding charter principles. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joanne W. Golann, Vanderbilt University. Read more:What we can learn from closure of charter school that DeVos praised as ‘shining example’Once a symbol of desegregation, Ruby Bridges’ school now reflects another battle engulfing public education Joanne W. Golann has received funding from the Spencer Foundation, the National Academy of Education, and the American Sociological Association.

  • Over 50 Black girls missing from New York, New Jersey, report finds

    There are currently over 50 Black girls missing from New York and New Jersey with nearly 20 going missing in the first few months of this year, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigative report by New York’s Amsterdam News has detailed multiple cases of missing Black adolescent girls who range in ages from 15 to 19. “We’re seeing more and more young girls and boys lured into sex trafficking or meeting someone online,” said Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation.

  • 57 Best Housewarming Gifts to Celebrate That New Home

    Everything they need to put the horrors of moving behind them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • California could lift most COVID-19 mask requirements by June 15, Newsom says

    California could lift most COVID-19 mask requirements by June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

  • Amazon Acquires Action-Adventure Spec ‘Valor’ From Jeff Chan & Andrew Rhymer, 87North Producing

    EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Amazon Studios has picked up the original action-adventure spec script Valor from writers Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North are on board to produce the feature. In Valor, a marauding warrior from a popular video game dies in a freak accident. He is reincarnated […]

  • Longer sentence now possible in Floyd's death

    A Minnesota judge has found aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd. The ruling paves the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin. (May 12)

  • In California: Mask mandate to end June 15 (?) and 'Ellen' to sign off

    Plus: The governor wants to offer kindergarten to all 4-year-olds. And 'Malibu' turns 4.

  • 2021 BRIT Awards: the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

    From Little Mix to Dua Lipa.