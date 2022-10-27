Jenners man who rammed car driven by woman fleeing to state police sentenced to prison

It started with a domestic dispute at a Jenners home involving a 15-year-old male, another younger male juvenile and a shotgun on March 27.

It ended with the juveniles and their mother fleeing from harm's way and with the accused, Brandon Scott Kishlock, now behind bars. The 40-year-old was sentenced in Somerset County Court of Common Pleas to an aggregate sentence of two to five years in state prison in two cases. He was credited for 199 days. His sentence included enhancements for domestic violence and for prohibited use of a firearm.

In the first case, after one of the juveniles wrestled a shotgun from Kishlock who had pointed it at a woman and one of the juveniles, the woman jumped in a car with the two boys. She then drove toward the state police barracks. Kishlock followed in his vehicle and "intentionally rammed the back of (the woman's) vehicle" when she stopped at a stop sign, according to the state police.

More:Former Friedens woman sentenced in meth case

Both vehicles were damaged "that match the description of the events that had taken place," according to court documents.

A short time after the woman and the two boys reached the barracks, Kishlock's vehicle was seen at his residence and police attempted to contact him. He opened the front door several times, once holding a rifle and continued to refuse commands to leave the residence "for an extended amount of time," according to court documents.

He eventually left the house through a back door and walked toward the troopers. Kishlock then refused to obey verbal commands, police said. "Multiple taser discharges from multiple troopers" were fired to be able to arrest him, state police said.

This:Somerset County teen will spend time in prison for planning to shoot up high school

Initially, in that case, Kishlock was charged with 16 counts of seven offenses that range from felonies to misdemeanors to summaries. They are three counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a third-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary; two counts each of endanger welfare of children, third-degree felony; and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor; and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Story continues

After a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty July 13, according to court documents, to endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony, and simple assault (two counts) and resisting arrest, second-degree misdemeanors. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case where he was charged with writing a bad check. Kishlock was sentenced to one month to five years in state prison for that offense, a first-degree misdemeanor. Sentencings in the two cases will be served concurrently.

Numbers:Former Conemaugh Township teacher sentenced for indecent exposure

Kishlock was ordered to pay for court and supervisory fees, $1,300 in fines and $374.32 in restitution. He must undergo DNA testing. He is eligible for the state system's drug treatment program.

In the bad check case, he wrote a check for $2,426.29 to Rullo Auction Service on Jan. 26, 2022, and did not make it right. In that case, he was ordered to pay restitution to the business for the full amount and a $300 fine.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: He rammed her car when she was driving to safety and is now an inmate