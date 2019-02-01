Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's estranged husband Roger Mathews addresses physical abuse claims

Roger Mathews, the husband Jenni “JWoww” Farley of “Jersey Shore,” claims her extensive post on Jan. 30 accusing him of abuse was “highly erroneous."

It’s all about the money.

Roger Mathews, the estranged husband Jenni “JWoww” Farley from MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” posted a video and court filing — the two are in the midst of divorce proceedings — claiming that Farley’s extensive post on Wednesday accusing Mathews of physical abuse was “highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” Mathews said on the video.

A court filing that was part of the Mathews post claimed that Farley, who has two children with Mathews, was attempting to shut Mathews off from her money.

Farley’s post “violated a court order restraining her from engaging in any harassing conduct toward Mr. Mathews and is engaging in extortion” in an attempt to keep Mathews from obtaining alimony and child support, reads the letter from Mathews’ lawyers.

More: 'Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese mom-shamed for baby son's coming-home outfit

The letter also requests that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against Farley, and that she undergo a “mental evaluation.”

Farley’s “harassing and extortionist conduct is established by Ms. Farley not only unleashing her vitriol by directly slandering Mr. Mathews, but by her attempts to mobilize over 10 million people (her Instagram followers), as well as news and media outlets, to carry out her campaign of cyber bullying, harassment, intimidation and embarrassment to coerce Mr. Mathews to ‘be a man and hold yourself to your word that you were never with me for my money,’” the letter states, quoting from Farley’s Jan. 30 post.

Mathews said he was heartbroken in the Friday video.

In April, "Jersey Shore" cast member Jenni "JWoww" More

“What’s up, guys? I sit here humbly before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” Mathews, 43, said. “Truly sad it has come to this.”

Mathews has been very active on social media regarding his martial situation with Farley. He even posted a video of himself in the back of a Toms River Police Department car on the Dec. 13 night police were called to the couple’s home.

Farley included a video in her Jan. 30 post that appears to show Mathews throwing her down to the ground in the kitchen of their Toms River home .

“You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews,” reads the Farley statement, all in caps and signed by Farley. “If this was not enough you have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you come at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

The counsel letter included in Mathews’ Friday post lacks “merit, foundation and basis,” said a rep for Farley to Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

Farley posted on Friday a short video of her and the couple’s two children Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, opening birthday presents.

Chris Jordan: cjordan@app.com. Twitter: @chrisfhjordan

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's estranged husband Roger Mathews addresses physical abuse claims