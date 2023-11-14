Jennie-O turkey brand sets world record for donation of frozen turkeys

Nov. 13—WILLMAR

— The makers of

Jennie-O brand turkey

based in Willmar, Minnesota, on Monday earned the Guinness World Record title for "Largest Donation of Turkeys in 24 hours."

The donation of frozen turkeys was made alongside NBC's "Today" morning television show with Al Roker,

according to a Jennie-O Turkey Store news release

announcing the record.

The donation totaled 15,000 turkeys, with 7,500 turkeys being given to partners of Feeding America in New York and another 7,500 turkeys donated to Feeding America in Chicago.

"Thanksgiving is an especially important time for the Jennie-O brand," said Steve Venenga, assistant vice president of retail marketing — value-added meats for

Hormel, the parent company of Jennie-O

Turkey Store. "We are honored to collaborate with 'Today' and Feeding America to provide 15,000 whole turkeys to those in need in New York and Chicago."

The previous record was set in 2022 with 7,620 turkeys donated at a weight of 142,117.54 pounds. This year's donation totaled more than 320,450 pounds, according to the news release.

The company's donations aren't complete for the season either. Jennie-O Turkey Store plans to donate an additional 5,000 turkeys to local organizations around the country.

This puts the season's total donation to 20,000 turkeys.

"This special holiday is about giving thanks and sharing a meal with those you love. With these donations, we hope to make this Thanksgiving particularly memorable for thousands of families," Venenga said.

In the past, Jennie-O has worked with famous chefs, athletes and internet personalities to donate turkeys to families and schools around the country, and to help educate people on how best to prepare a turkey.

Jennie-O will also be providing two special, live turkeys to the White House for the annual presidential pardoning.

And for the fourth year in a row, Jennie-O with its turkey-themed float will also take part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Jennie-O was begun more than 80 years ago in Willmar. Now Jennie-O Turkey Store, the company is owned by Hormel Foods, based in

Austin,

Minnesota. In addition to Jennie-O, Hormel also owns well-known brands including Planters, Skippy and SPAM.