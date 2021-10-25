Jennifer Aniston remembers James Michael Tyler with heartbreaking post

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to James Michael Tyler, known best for playing Gunther on "Friends," who died on Sunday at the age of 59.

"Friends would not have been the same without you," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor 💔

Tyler's character Gunther was the manager of Central Perk, the coffee shop where Aniston's iconic character Rachel Green worked for many seasons and the group of friends always hung out.

Aniston's heartfelt caption on Sunday was paired with a scene from the final episode of "Friends" when Gunther finally told Rachel he loved her.

Tyler's family confirmed the news to TODAY that the actor "passed away peacefully at home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after losing his life to prostate cancer."

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series 'Friends,' but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," his family told TODAY on Sunday. "Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the hit-NBC show, honored Tyler on Sunday with an Instagram post as well.

"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you," she wrote. "Rest In peace James."

Lisa Kudrow also shared her condolences on social media.

"James Michael Tyler, we will miss you," the actor who portrayed Phoebe Buffay wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being there for us all."