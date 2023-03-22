Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Always Has Same Reaction To People She's Dating

Jennifer Aniston said Tuesday that her “Murder Mystery 2” co-star Adam Sandler hasn’t given her much advice over their 30-plus years of friendship. But when he does chime in, it’s often criticism of her love life. (Watch the video below.)

The “Friends” alum visited “The Tonight Show” and recounted how she met Sandler at a San Fernando Valley deli when they were in their early 20s. That prompted host Jimmy Fallon to ask her about advice they’ve traded through the decades.

“If I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing!?’ usually based on someone I’m dating,” Aniston said.

“‘What’s wrong with you?’” she continued in her impression of the comedian.

Aniston’s romantic history includes marriages to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and relationships with Tate Donovan, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

The “Morning Show” star said she loves to look after Sandler.

“He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn’t take care of himself,” Aniston said.

Aniston said she made him smoothies and provided Chinese herbs on the set to direct him on a healthier path. His wife, Jackie, however, said the effort “lasted about a minute,” Aniston said.

