Jennifer Aniston says she spent her first 'Friends' paycheck on a $13,000 vintage Mercedes-Benz car that immediately broke down

Jennifer Aniston told Popsugar that she spent her first "Friends" paycheck on a $13,000 vintage car.

She said that she wanted to buy the vintage Mercedes for over two years.

However, after driving it twice it broke down.

Jennifer Aniston said she spent her first paycheck from "Friends" on a $13,000 vintage car that almost immediately broke down.

Aniston, who starred in the hit sitcom for 10 years, previously said on Instyle's podcast, "Ladies First with Laura Brown," in 2021 that she wanted to buy the vintage Mercedes 270 SL car for two years and seized the opportunity after getting her big break from "Friends."

"[It] sat forever, saying 'for sale' on it for like two years. And I remember thinking, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could buy that car one day?" Aniston said. "And then the first year of 'Friends' happened and I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to buy that antique car, because I've always loved that car.' I can't remember how much it was. It might've been like $13,000."

In a new video interview with Popsugar, shared on Tiktok, the "Murder Mystery 2" star said that the cream car broke down after two drives.

"And then one day I bought it. And then I drove it. And then I drove it again and it never drove again," Aniston said. "It was a lemon and that's why it's been sitting there and I didn't know any better to get it checked out."

The 54-year-old actor added: "So that was a nice 25-year-old mistake."

During the Instyle podcast interview, Aniston said she tried to get it fixed so that the car could still be used.

"So, it might've honestly just been the shell of a car, and I was the sucker to finally purchase it," she said. "So the amount of work I had to put into that car just to make it drive a block was."



