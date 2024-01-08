Is Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes hair a revival of 'The Rachel' haircut? You be the judge

What's old is new again.

Jennifer Aniston attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 sporting a short haircut that some people couldn't help but think hearkened back to the hairstyle she made famous while on "Friends."

Wearing a strapless black gown, Aniston's hair looked casual as it was parted on the side and fell to her neck. The hair was a sharp callback "The Rachel," the moniker given to the hairstyle named after her character that she sported when "Friends" first became popular.

Jennifer Aniston (Michael Tran / AFP - Getty Images)

Aniston was at the show for "The Morning Show," which was up for a pair of awards.

Some fans on X couldn't help but notice the similarity to her Rachel cut.

"Rachel Karen Green," one person wrote.

Jennifer Aniston (NBC)

"same same. Same hairdo, same version of a dress, same colours, same styling, same makeup. Same same same same same. For years," someone else commented.

Vogue magazine wrote that she appeared on the "red carpet in a layered chop that paid homage to her beauty roots," noting that she had "updated 'The Rachel.'"

Her newer version seemingly has longer bangs and fewer layers as well as a few more inches of length in general.

Despite "The Rachel" becoming an iconic pop culture look, Aniston has said that she wasn't into it at the time.

“I was not a fan of ‘The Rachel,’” she told Glamour magazine in 2015. “That was kind of cringe-y for me.”

She added that it was too hard for her to style on her own and that her own preferred style is more relaxed.

“Long, natural-looking beachy waves,” she told Glamour. “That feels most like me.”

