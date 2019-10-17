Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut breaks the internet -- and a record originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Jennifer Aniston has been on Instagram all of one day and she already has a whopping 10 million-plus followers.

Aniston's first photo -- a group shot with "Friends" co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that temporarily crashed the platform -- picked up a million followers in just 5 hours and 16 minutes, setting a Guinness World Record. That number swelled to 11.8 million as of early Thursday morning. Her first post has more than 12 million likes.

"Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," read the caption.

The "Horrible Bosses" star broke the record previously set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose @sussexroyal account reached 1 million followers in 5 hours and 45 minutes earlier this year.