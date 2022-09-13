Jennifer Coolidge Dances to Play-Off Music at Emmys

The Takeout

We Chicagoans are a proud people. We love our hot dogs, Italian beef, and Polishes like none other. Portillo’s is a popular chain around here that sells all three of those Chicago specialties and more, like burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, chocolate cake, and even plant-based hot dogs. The chain went national last year, with new locations planned for Ohio, Texas, Arizona, and Florida—and soon, the rest of the country might also get a chance to taste Chicago from afar.