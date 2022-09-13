Jennifer Coolidge Dances to Play-Off Music at Emmys
Jennifer Coolidge started dancing onstage at the Emmys when the show tried to play her off after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology.
"Wait hold on," the "White Lotus" actress pleaded before busting a move onstage
She accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in The White Lotus
Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest Health and Wellness column, shows three ways to keep your back from going out.
The defensive issues the Detroit Lions displayed in their season opener didn’t dampen head coach Dan Campbell’s optimism. Despite his defense giving up the second-most points of any team on Sunday, Campbell believes it will be much improved when the Lions host Washington on Sunday. Detroit allowed 455 yards, including 216 on the ground, in a 38-35 home loss to Philadelphia.
Lorne Michaels is in the middle of making additions to season 48 of Saturday Night Live. After winning the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Michaels addressed the “year of change” at the long-running NBC series. He said there will be at least four new cast additions. Deadline understands that Michaels is in the middle […]
High cholesterol usually doesn't have any symptoms. As a result, many people do not know that their cholesterol levels are too high.
Federal prosecutors on Thursday requested U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to stay the portion of her ruling enjoining the government from further review of abut 100 documents bearing classification markings taken during the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8. Cannon had required law enforcement to disclose those materials to a special master -- an independent third-party -- for review. The DOJ said in Thursday's court papers that if Cannon doesn't grant a stay by Sept. 15, it will "intend to seek relief from the Eleventh Circuit" -- a federal appeals court.
It’s almost been two years since Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but Americans can expect more discussion ahead about Donald Trump claiming he won. That’s all thanks to The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which will be out […]
TOKYO (Reuters) -Voters in Japan's Okinawa re-elected Denny Tamaki as governor on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK and other media said, backing an independent candidate who wants a smaller U.S. military footprint on the chain of islands near Taiwan. The anticipated re-election of Tamaki, who was supported by a coalition of opposition parties, is a sign of pushback against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party, which has been hit by scandal over members' ties to the Unification Church.
Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, has slammed the Federal Communications Commission for rejecting a subsidy for the Starlink satellite internet service.
This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s House of the Dragon. Proceed accordingly. It’s not the incest, it’s the power play at hand. And hoo boy, there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write. Sunday’s House of the Dragon depicted the scene that readers of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood knew was coming: During an […]
Daytona Beach police say some students coordinated a plan to create panic at Mainland High School on Friday.
NASA, ESA, CSA, Data reduction and analysis : PDRs4All ERS Team; graphical processing S. FuenmayorNASA and its partners released a new image Monday morning of the inner region of the famous Orion Nebula, located 1,350 light-years away, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Though the celestial structure is by no means a stranger to astronomers, Webb’s powerful cameras show the nebula in unprecedented beauty and detail.The new image is really a composite of several photos taken using different
We Chicagoans are a proud people. We love our hot dogs, Italian beef, and Polishes like none other. Portillo’s is a popular chain around here that sells all three of those Chicago specialties and more, like burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, chocolate cake, and even plant-based hot dogs. The chain went national last year, with new locations planned for Ohio, Texas, Arizona, and Florida—and soon, the rest of the country might also get a chance to taste Chicago from afar.
A slow-moving storm dumped massive amounts of rain on southern Wisconsin on Sunday into early Monday, flooding roads and overwhelming sewer systems.
The threat for a U.S. landfall from a tropical storm in the Atlantic will stay low through the middle of September, thanks to wind shear, dry air and dips in the jetstream.
Christopher Knight (Peter Brady) and Eve Plumb (Jan Brady) chat with TheWrap on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards about the legacy of their classic series.
The 74th Emmys, "TV's biggest night," honor the best in comedy, drama and reality TV. See who took home the gold Monday.
More than 30 Russian municipal deputies have signed a petition calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s resignation. The petition, posted by Xenia Torstrem, a deputy in St. Petersburg’s Semyonovsky District, was originally signed by 19 officials. “We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that the actions of President Vladimir Putin harm the future of Russia…
In a court filing Monday, former President Donald Trump's legal team said they objected to the Justice Department's suggested choices for an outside legal expert called a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest in that case as well as the DOJ's ongoing investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot.