Jennifer Coolidge says she's going to 'insist' that Reese Witherspoon make 'Legally Blonde 3' ASAP because she's tired of rehashing the same Fourth of July joke

Jennifer Coolidge in 2021. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge revealed in a new interview that she wants to make "Legally Blonde 3" ASAP.

"I need new material," the "White Lotus" star said during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show."

According to Coolidge, she's tired of rehashing her iconic Fourth of July joke from the second film.

Jennifer Coolidge stole the show as Paulette, Elle Woods' hot dog-obsessed best friend, in the first two "Legally Blonde" films, and the "White Lotus" star said she wants to make the third film as soon as possible in order to give fans a new joke to reference.

"I get thousands and thousands of texts and videos of people doing the 4th of July thing," Coolidge revealed during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "Men, women, these TikTokers and lots of drag queens send me these funny videos."

In a scene from the second "Legally Blonde," Paulette observes that Elle's patriotic outfit reminds her of the Fourth of July — and subsequently admits that she's craving a hot dog "real bad." The hilariously offbeat line has since become a fan-favorite.

And while Coolidge said she's flattered by the people who recreate the scene, the actress told Cagle that she's ready to move on and get a new shtick.

"I feel like if we did a 'Legally Blonde 3,' I would have something else. It could be maybe some other holiday we could take advantage of," Coolidge said.

"I really felt like this year I was like okay, all right. I've really done this 4th of July thing and I'm gonna have to insist to Reese that we make it this year because I'm not gonna make it," the "Best in Show" actress continued. "I'm not gonna, I can't do it. I can't do it next year. I can't. You know what I mean? I need new material."

The first two films — "Legally Blonde," released in 2001, and "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," released in 2003 — starred Coolidge, Reese Witherspoon as brilliant, pink-obsessed law student Elle, and Luke Wilson.

"Legally Blonde 3," which will be cowritten by Mindy Kaling, has reportedly been stalled in development over the past few years. Originally confirmed in 2018, the film was later pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

Witherspoon revealed in a recent interview with USA Today that she's still waiting for the third film to "come together in the right way."

"I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story," she said.

Read the original article on Insider