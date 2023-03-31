Jennifer Coolidge Is "Surrounded by Gays" Again at GLAAD Media Awards

The Daily Beast

METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENTCops in Nashville released chilling 911 recordings on Thursday from Monday’s massacre at The Covenant School, giving more insight into the horror that unfolded as three students and three staff members were gunned down during the school day. Gunshots could be heard in the calls as panicked adults described what they were hearing and seeing shortly after 28-year-old Audrey Hale stormed the school armed with two AR-style weapons and a handgun.Warning: distre