Jennifer Dulos: How the Police Made a 'No-Body' Murder Case

The blood on her Range Rover was the first clue that Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance last May would turn into something sinister.

The weeks that followed brought more revelations from the police, adding to a mystery that gripped the public.

Her blood was also discovered on the seat of a car her estranged husband had borrowed on the day she vanished. Nearly two dozen items with her DNA were found in garbage cans some 75 miles from her suburban Connecticut home. Then there was her ongoing acrimonious divorce case, in which Dulos, a mother of five, had said she worried she was in danger.

Yet even as each new detail made it more likely that Dulos had met a violent end, investigators could not find one key piece of evidence: her body.

Still, last week, nearly eight months after Dulos went missing, prosecutors accused her estranged husband, Fotis, of murdering her.

In the warrant charging Fotis Dulos, 52, with murder and kidnapping, officials detailed their meticulous investigation. They drew on blood-spatter analysis and DNA evidence to conclude that Jennifer Dulos was fatally attacked. Then, using phone records, surveillance footage and interviews, they built their case for Fotis Dulos’ alleged involvement, piecing together his every move.

The laborious process followed a script that prosecutors often have to execute in murder cases where the most crucial piece of evidence — the victim’s body — cannot be found.

“At the end, your puzzle is going to be missing pieces,” said Tad DiBiase, a former federal prosecutor who wrote a book on homicide cases involving bodies that have not been recovered. “So you need to have enough of the other pieces that you can still see the entire puzzle.”

Murder charges brought without a body are relatively rare. These cases require a voluminous cache of circumstantial evidence both to establish the involvement of the accused and to show that the victim was definitively killed.

But the extra burden might actually make convictions more likely.

DiBiase has tracked just 526 such cases that have gone to trial in the United States since the early 19th century. Of them, 86% resulted in a conviction, he said.

Nationally, the conviction rate for all murder cases is 70%, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics.

“Only the very best no-body murder cases go to trial,” DiBiase said.

The Connecticut State Police declined to comment on the Dulos investigation, citing a gag order issued in the case. The state prosecutor in charge of the case did not respond to requests for comment.

One law enforcement official familiar with the case said investigators had gathered far more evidence than they have disclosed.

The charges brought against Fotis Dulos and two others accused of conspiracy to commit murder, Michelle C. Troconis, 45, Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, and Kent D. Mawhinney, 54, a friend, were based on more than what was disclosed in the warrants, the official said.

The investigation into Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance began May 24, when her nanny and a close friend called the police after they became concerned she might be missing, according to warrants.

The nanny, Lauren Almeida, told officers that she had reasons to suspect foul play. When she went to Jennifer Dulos’ home that afternoon in New Canaan, Connecticut, she found Dulos’ handbag, even though she was not home.

Inside the house, Almeida also went looking for paper towels after cleaning a mug of tea Jennifer Dulos had left. When she went to fetch more in the pantry, she found only two rolls despite having placed a twelve-pack there the night before, she told the police.

Her worry grew after multiple text messages to Jennifer Dulos went unanswered and a phone call went straight to voicemail.

“In the almost seven years that I have worked for Jennifer, I never ever had a hard time reaching her,” Almeida told the police, according to a warrant.

When the police arrived that same night, they found blood on Jennifer Dulos’ Range Rover and in her garage. A second car belonging to her was found abandoned next to a 300-acre park about 3 miles from her home.

Detectives ultimately determined the blood belonged to Jennifer Dulos, according to arrest warrants. They later found her blood mixed with Fotis Dulos’ DNA on a faucet and Fotis Dulos’ DNA on a doorknob inside her home, as well as evidence of an attempt to clean up the scene.